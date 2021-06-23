Cancel
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for PS5 launches August 24

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch on August 24 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99, publisher and developer CI Games announced. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 first launched for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 4. Users who...

www.gematsu.com
