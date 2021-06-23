Houghton to construct pier and event area

HOUGHTON, MI-- The City of Houghton is getting state funding to create a community space along the waterfront. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday approved a Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities grant agreement for more than $4 million. It will be used to complete the Pier Placemaking Project. The city will reconstruct a parking area, expand and link a trail system along the Portage Canal, and construct a pier. The space will serve as a venue for various events and allow visitors on Great Lakes cruise lines to disembark.