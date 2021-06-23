KnowBe4 Adds Michael Williams As New Chief Marketing Officer
Experienced, results-driven marketing professional and former Symantec and D2iQ CMO joins growing, public cybersecurity organization. KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has hired a new chief marketing officer, Michael Williams. In this role, Williams will be responsible for developing KnowBe4’s global marketing and PR strategy.martechseries.com