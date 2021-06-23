Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KnowBe4 Adds Michael Williams As New Chief Marketing Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced, results-driven marketing professional and former Symantec and D2iQ CMO joins growing, public cybersecurity organization. KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has hired a new chief marketing officer, Michael Williams. In this role, Williams will be responsible for developing KnowBe4’s global marketing and PR strategy.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Chief Marketing Officer#Symantec#D2iq Cmo#Knbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Stephanie Broyles joins Fidelis Cybersecurity as CMO

Fidelis Cybersecurity announced the appointment of Stephanie Broyles to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 15 years of experience in senior executive roles and as an advisor and board member to information services and cybersecurity organizations globally, Broyles has a proven track record for successfully driving growth using both direct and channel go-to-market strategies across cloud security initiatives.
BusinessThe Poultry Site

David Bravo appointed Chief Science Officer at Nutreco

With immediate effect, David Bravo has joined Nutreco as Chief Science Officer (CScO) to lead the company’s new fundamental research unit, which will bring ideas to proof of concept and replenish the company’s new product pipeline. David joined the company from Land O’Lakes feed business unit, where he was most recently Director Innovation & Technology Scouting.
Businessaithority.com

Unqork Appoints Philip Lacor As Chief Revenue Officer

Lacor Brings Expertise in Scaling and Leading Global Enterprise Sales Functions as Unqork Continues Rapid Growth. Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced the appointment of Philip Lacor as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lacor joins Unqork with decades of experience leading global enterprise sales organizations, having held leadership positions at companies including Envoy, Dropbox and Dell. Lacor has a proven track record of scaling enterprise sales functions — growing teams from dozens to thousands and taking businesses from $30M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to over $3B in ARR. As Unqork continues to experience a period of rapid growth and seeks to further expand its global footprint, Lacor’s experience will help drive the company’s efforts.
Businessaithority.com

TAOP Announces Appointment Of Chief Marketing Officer And Provides Business Updates

Taop a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, provides an update of its business and announces the promotion of Huan Li, current director of Digital Culture Business Division, to concurrently serve as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Li will oversee all product marketing, brand strategy, direct and digital marketing, data analytics and marketing operations.
Businessaithority.com

Unacademy Elevates Vivek Sinha as Chief Operating Officer

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, has elevated Vivek Sinha to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Unacademy platform. In his new role, Vivek will lead the business verticals of Test Preparation (India Business), K- 12, and Careers. As COO, Vivek will additionally be responsible for central capability functions such...
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Wendy Gonzalez, CEO at Sama

Wendy Gonzalez, CEO at Sama shares her observations on the impact of influencer marketing while highlighting the importance of driving marketing efficiencies with AI in this chat:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Wendy, tell us more about Sama?. Hi Paroma, thanks for having me! Sama is an AI...
Jobsmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Dinesh Arora, CTO at CareerBuilder

Dinesh Arora, CTO at CareerBuilder joins us to talk about the top skills shortages in the tech market and how business leaders including marketers need to align to build stronger global teams for their companies. _____. Welcome to this MarTech chat, Dinesh! Tell us more about the CareerBuilder product and its newest...
Businessthemreport.com

loanDepot Announces New Chief Digital Officer

California-based loanDepot has announced the appointment of George Brady as Chief Digital Officer, effective July 6. Brady will oversee all of loanDepot's proprietary platform, mello, and will spearhead loanDepot's technological innovation, according to a company news release. Brady's appointment underscores the company's unending drive to continuously set radical technological innovation standards, the company reports.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Aon unveils new chief operating officer

Aon Plc – which continues to face regulatory hurdles in its swoop for fellow broking giant Willis Towers Watson (WTW) – has confirmed the appointment of James Platt as chief operating officer. Back in January, Aon named its new executive committee members who were going to assume their respective positions...
Businessmartechseries.com

Jene Elzie to Join Zeta’s Board of Directors

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, announced today that Jene Elzie has been elected to the Zeta Board of Directors as a Class I director, increasing the size of the Board to six directors. Ms. Elzie will support the next phase of Zeta’s growth and its commitment to helping enterprises thrive in a rapidly changing digital ecosystem.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Amerant Bancorp Hires Esteve as EVP/CMO

Amerant Bancorp hires Christine Esteve as executive VP and CMO. Esteve comes to Amerant from Carnival Cruise Line, where she served as VP of performance marketing. In her 28 years at Carnival, she managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing and eCommerce. In her new position, Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management. “Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said CEO and vice chairman Jerry Plush.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Crowley Appoints John Claybrooks as Chief Marketing Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Crowley Maritime Corporation has appointed John Claybrooks to the newly created position of chief marketing officer, leading the company’s strategic marketing and communications to enhance and differentiate the Crowley brand across its worldwide services. In this new role, Claybrooks leads all marketing and communications...
Internetmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard

The use of video in marketing and sales is only going to increase as marketers and salespeople get more adept at video marketing and video prospecting techniques. Tyler Lessard, VP Marketing at Vidyard shares some observations:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Tyler, tell us how Vidyard has evolved...
Businessmartechseries.com

CI&T Acquires Dextra to Scale Local and Global Operations

CI&T, a digital specialist for global brands, announced the acquisition of Dextra, a Brazilian based software development company that creates end-to-end digital products. This acquisition is part of CI&T’s ongoing effort to amplify its capabilities and build a stronger global market presence. Dextra has over 1,200 experienced digital professionals, top-tier...
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Rockwell Automation names new chief technology officer

Rockwell Automation Inc. has selected Cyril Perducat as its new chief technology officer, the Milwaukee-based company recently announced. Perducat joins Rockwell as senior vice president and CTO following a 25-year career with Schneider Electric, a multi-national company that provides energy and automation digital solutions across a variety of industries. At Schneider, Perducat was executive vice president, Internet of Things and Digital Offers, according to a press release.
Businessmartechseries.com

ViacomCBS Announces Global Appointments

ViacomCBS Inc. announced that it will unify the company’s US and international businesses under a simplified global leadership structure. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the role of President & CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups, MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. In addition, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, will expand his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS’ FTA networks around the world.
BusinessPosted by
Rental

YARDZ Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Jason Perez, CEO of YARDZ, announced that Westley Parks has been named chief operating officer of the company. As COO, Parks will hold a number of responsibilities, including management of all YARDZ strategic partners. He will also work closely with the YARDZ sales team and will interface with key customer accounts.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Andrew Alvarez

Emory Healthcare introduces their new Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, GA — Brad Haws will join Emory Healthcare as their next chief financial officer (CFO) on August 17, 2021. His role is effective as per that date. Haws brings to the post more than thirty years of experience in financial leadership in the health care industry. He comes to Emory Healthcare from the University of Iowa Health Care, where he served as associate vice president and chief financial officer. In this position, he was responsible for all financial operations, including revenue cycle finance, accounting, debt structure management, investment strategy, third-party contracting, risk management and strategy development.