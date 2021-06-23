KnowBe4 Adds Michael Williams As New Chief Marketing Officer

Lacor Brings Expertise in Scaling and Leading Global Enterprise Sales Functions as Unqork Continues Rapid Growth. Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced the appointment of Philip Lacor as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lacor joins Unqork with decades of experience leading global enterprise sales organizations, having held leadership positions at companies including Envoy, Dropbox and Dell. Lacor has a proven track record of scaling enterprise sales functions — growing teams from dozens to thousands and taking businesses from $30M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to over $3B in ARR. As Unqork continues to experience a period of rapid growth and seeks to further expand its global footprint, Lacor’s experience will help drive the company’s efforts.