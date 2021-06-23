Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Freed Catalan leader Junqueras vows to continue working for independence

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

SANT JOAN DE VILATORRADA, Spain, June 23 (Reuters) - Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras said on Wednesday, after being released from jail following a government pardon, that he will keep working to make the "dream of a Catalan republic a reality".

Jordi Rubio, Luis Castilleja y Albert Gea, Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalan Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Spain Pardons Imprisoned Catalan Leaders

(CN) — Seeking to settle Spain’s most vexing political dilemma, Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announced his government is issuing pardons to nine imprisoned leaders convicted for their roles in a failed Catalan independence drive in 2017. The pardons will allow the Catalan leaders to walk out...
Politicsraventribune.com

Spain: Sanchez wants to apologize to Catalan independence supporters

To the Prime Minister of Spain Puntarenas Sanchez This is dangerous But an important step: He wants to pardon the nine leading Catalan independent lawyers currently in prison. Sanchez discovered this on a trip Barcelona Announced the capital of Catalonia. Accordingly, the Spanish cabinet will approve the apology on Tuesday.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Freed Catalan leader calls on Spain to ‘think about future generations’

The head of one of Catalonia’s biggest pro-independence groups has urged the Spanish government to think about “future generations and not just parliamentary stability” as he and eight other separatist leaders were released from prison after being pardoned for their roles in the failed bid to secede almost four years ago.
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

No regrets, no fear, says freed Catalan separatist Cuixart

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Prison has only strengthened the political convictions of Catalan civil disobedience advocate Jordi Cuixart, one of the nine separatist leaders pardoned by the Spanish government earlier this week, he told Reuters two days after his release. Cuixart, 46, is overjoyed to have unlimited time with his two...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ayuso will demand from Sánchez that Catalan businessmen “pay the way to independence with their taxes”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, you already have an appointment to be received by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, in Moncloa. At the meeting, on July 9, Ayuso will bring Sánchez a novel proposal on Catalonia: that Catalan businessmen “pay with their taxes and their money” the path of independence on which the leaders of the Generalitat insist. This was revealed by the president of Madrid to journalists at the entrance of an international meeting at the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal.
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

EU presidency Slovenia aims for special EU summit on Oct. 6

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia, which holds the EU’s six-month presidency, will host an EU summit on Oct. 6 to discuss relations with China and to reinvigorate ties with the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday. It was not immediately...
Societyarcamax.com

EU to Orban: Back Gay Rights or Get Out!

Respect LBGT rights or get out of the EU, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte instructed Hungary's Viktor Orban at last week's gathering of the European Union in Brussels. According to Reuters, attendees described it as the "most intense personal clash among the bloc's leaders in years." What caused the clash?
Worldwibqam.com

Libya talks due to end on Friday with statement – U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N.-backed talks aimed at paving the way for year-end presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya are expected to end on Friday with a statement, but no press conference, a U.N. spokesman said. U.N. envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is recovering from COVID-19, and coming out of quarantine...
Worldwsau.com

Opposition in Armenia contests PM Pashinyan’s vote win via court

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia’s opposition alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, has asked the constitutional court to overturn the results of a June 20 election which it lost, the TASS news agency cited the group as saying on Friday. Acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won 53.91% of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus...
Worldkdal610.com

At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

TUNIS (Reuters) -At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday. The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast, carrying migrants from...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chile starts a new cycle and begins to draft the Constitution that will replace Pinochet’s

In the convulsed Chilean politics, whose map has not stopped moving since the social upheavals of October 2019, the South American country celebrates a fundamental milestone this Sunday. At ten o’clock in the morning in Chile, in the courtyards of the Congress headquarters in downtown Santiago, the constituent body that will draft the new Constitution is installed. The text will replace the one born in 1980, in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, modified fifty times in the last 40 years. The convention will be made up of 155 members, elected in mid-May. As never before worldwide, women and men will be represented equally (77 and 78, respectively). It will have a second peculiarity: the 17 seats reserved for the ten original nations, the largest number ever established internationally for indigenous peoples in an assembly of this type. With a cornered right, the center-left diminished and the strong irruption of the independent left (the People’s List), the conventional ones will have a maximum year to agree on a new text that allows Chile to channel its threatening political, institutional and social crisis. your path to development.