Take extra care with pets in hot weather

Blue Springs Examiner
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have jumped into summer and hot weather is here. Keeping cool and hydrated is important for us but it is also especially important for our animals. When you walk your dog have you ever considered the temperature of the sidewalk or street? Take your shoe off and hold your bare foot on the concrete. See how long you can hold it there. This extreme heat is what your dog feels on his feet. Walking on this hot concrete will burn their pads. Stay off sidewalks and roads when walking your dog in the heat.

