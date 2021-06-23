Cancel
Public Health

Fireworks could be in short supply ahead of Independence Day

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 10 days ago
DECATUR, Ga. / CNN — Retailers are warning customers about a potential fireworks shortage that could impact July 4th festivities.

Suppliers and retailers are worried about fireworks shortages across the country caused by pandemic-related delays.

“I got the rolling thunder assortment, I got a coupon in the mail, it’s for my grandkids,” Bill Collins, who just bought fireworks, said.

Collins said he learned the hard way that you need to get a jumpstart on all fireworks purchases or your options may be dim.

“That’s why I’m buying early, last year they ran out,” Collins said.

A shortage of shipping containers in China is slowing down fireworks deliveries around the world.

In the US, there are delays getting products on and off of shipping trucks.

These pandemic related problems have created issues with the supply-chain and retailers.

If you’re in the market for something sparkly for Independence Day, stores recommend customers stock up early.

Fort Myers, FL
