With the calendar turning to July, it's officially time to forecast what the college football season will hold for fan bases around the country. After the most abnormal season in recent history, fans will be treated to a return to normalcy with tailgating, full stadiums and all the traditions that make the sport unique. The early season slate showcases plenty of big games with high stakes, while several of the future superstars of college football will be able to break out on the big stage immediately.