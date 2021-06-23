Scottie Pippen says Kevin Durant still hasn't surpassed LeBron James: 'He still has some learning to do'

With Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant putting up incredible performances in the NBA playoffs despite being eliminated, debates have sparked across the NBA world over who is the best player in the league. Durant has shown he can play as he did before his devastating Achilles injury, which didn't seem likely when he first injured it. Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks in 12 playoff games, which had many people saying he's the best in the league.