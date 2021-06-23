Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 10:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 16.9 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Wed 10 pm CD 17.1 17.0 17.0

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, TX
City
Orange, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
City
Evadale, TX
City
Jasper, TX
City
Hardin, TX
County
Orange County, TX
County
Hardin County, TX
City
Tyler, TX
County
Tyler County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neches River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm but still worries forecasters

Elsa weakened enough Saturday morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm, even as it still counts as the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. In fact Elsa was right on the cusp of becoming a hurricane again Saturday, with sustained winds at 70 miles per hour, just under the 74 mph Category 1 hurricane threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.