City of Aurora

The Aurora Craft Brews Tour is back. Explore Aurora and its exciting craft brews scene with your Aurora Public Library.

Now in its fifth year, the Aurora Craft Brews Tour runs from June 15 to Oct. 15. Visit your local favorite brewery – and discover new ones – to earn a prize!

To participate, pick up a passport at any Aurora Public Library or a participating location, or print it off from AuroraGov.org/AuroraCraftBrews. Visit participating locations, purchase a craft beer and have a beertender stamp your passport. Collect five stamps to receive a commemorative glass from your library. Prizes are available at all Aurora Public Library locations through Oct. 22, while supplies last.

Share a photo of your Aurora Craft Brews adventures with the hashtag #AuroraCraftBrews for a chance to be shared on Aurora Public Library’s social media pages.

Since 2016, the Aurora Public Library has distributed about 20,000 passports with the same estimated number of participants and has awarded about 5,000 prizes. Prizes this year are possible thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Aurora Public Library.

Visit AuroraGov.org/AuroraCraftBrews for more information.

Participating locations:

Bent Barley Brewing Company – 6200 S. Main St., Suite 110

Cheluna Brewing Company – 2501 Dallas St.

Comrade Brewing Company – 7667 E. Iliff Ave.

Dry Dock Brewing Company – 15120 E. Hampden Ave. or 2801 Tower Road

Haykin Family Cider – 12001 E. 33rd Ave. Unit D

Lady Justice Brewing – 9735 E. Colfax Ave.

Launch Pad Brewery – 884 S. Buckley Road

Two22 Brew – 4550 S. Reservoir Road

Ursula Brewery – 2101 N. Ursula St. Unit 10