Newton County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.4 feet until Friday. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Wed 9 pm CDT 24.4 24.4 24.3

alerts.weather.gov
County
Orange County, TX
City
Orange, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Newton, TX
County
Newton County, TX
