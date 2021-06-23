Unruly crowds in Long Branch spurs new NJ legislation targeting violent rioters

If you live in New Jersey, but worked in New York before the pandemic switched you to remote, will you get a tax break? It's not looking good. The Supreme Court will not hear a New Hampshire lawsuit that challenged how remote workers are being taxed by Massachusetts. At the heart of the suit, was whether Massachusetts could collect income taxes from remote workers whose employer was located in MA, but were working from home in NH. Because many New Jersey residents pay similar taxes in New York, we signed on in support of New Hampshire's efforts.