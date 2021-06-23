Cancel
Long Branch, NJ

Unruly crowds in Long Branch spurs new NJ legislation targeting violent rioters

By Vin Ebenau
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The massive gathering in Long Branch last weekend appears to have been the last straw for a couple of New Jersey lawmakers and what happened is something many Jersey Shore Mayors, Towns, Police have had concerns about for some time. Now, legislative action is taking place, courtesy of Monmouth/Ocean County...

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
