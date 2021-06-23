Second Amendment Sanctuary fails 4-12

In the term just completed, the U.S. Supreme Court took a gentle but decisive curve to the right — likely to be one of many such turns to come. The court has been remade since Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016, and the prime architect was Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), with three assists from former president Donald Trump. McConnell made the decisive pivot, by holding open the seat vacated by Scalia’s death and then leading the confirmation of Trump’s three court nominees: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The court and the military are the most important institutions of government for center-right voters in the country. The armed services protect from enemies outside, and the court holds back the behemoth of the federal bureaucracy and protects liberties of individual citizens from all levels of government.