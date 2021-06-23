Cancel
Trempealeau County, WI

Second Amendment Sanctuary fails 4-12

 13 days ago

A proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary policy was flatly rejected by the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The board's vote of 12 against, four in favor, and one abstention was the culmination of acrimonious and emotional debate among county supervisors and the public that has lasted since this past winter.

