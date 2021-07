I have never been so mortified in my entire life. What started out as an ordinary night soon turned into one I'd never forget. I was making myself a cauliflower crust pesto pizza (because I like good food, but want to have that body-ody-ody ready for the Summer). As it was cooking, I'd walk over to the oven and check on it to make sure the mozzarella was melting to perfection (you know, when it browns ever so slightly on the top!). Until finally, the timer on my phone went off, and it was done. Yes!