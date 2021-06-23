Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

With pristine white sands, cerulean blue waters, and unassuming but luxury-filled properties, these the five best luxury resorts in Cancun, Mexico

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf near-perfect weather, white pristine beaches, and postcard blue waters are on your mind, then Mexico’s Cancun is heaven-on-Earth with a dash of history and moments unforgettable. The beautiful Maya temples, colonial towns full of mansions, museums, and galleries are few reasons why tourists from all over the world flock to this paradise. To make the most of miles of beachfront bliss, visitors can also visit hopping towns like Playa del Carmen and rely on the dependable Cancun Airport Transportation to take you to the most lavish of resorts nestled in the heart of nature. Let’s take a look at the five best luxury resorts in Cancun:

luxurylaunches.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#White Sands#Resorts#Blue Waters#Diamond Club#Nizuc Resort Spa Three#The Nizuc Resort Spa#Colombian#Mexican#The Ritz Carlton#The D Lounge#Mayan#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Rothesay’s decline as a seaside resort is not unique, but its beauty most certainly is

The Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay, on the island of Bute, has one of the finest views in Britain; quite possibly the loveliest afforded from any of our big seaside hotels. The Grand in Scarborough, the other Grand in Brighton, the Imperial in Blackpool: from their best rooms, the view is of nothing but a stretch of promenade followed by the empty sea and the sky. But the Glenburn looks over a bay where ferries and fishing boats come and go, and yachts ride at anchor against a backdrop of hills that are cut into by the narrows known as the Kyles of Bute and by a sea loch, Loch Striven, sometimes described as “gloomy”, which has hardly more than half a dozen houses dotted along its eight-mile length. This is a complicated and contrasting geography, in which a Highland landscape, all fish farms, heather and sheep, can be viewed from a comfortable lowland town that once had three cinemas, concert parties with chorus girls and a fleet of electric trams.
Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Walls Disappear Into the Ocean at The New Ritz-Carlton Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton has cut the ribbons on its first location in the Maldives. Famed for its untouched white-sand beaches and brilliant azure waters teeming with marine life, The Ritz-Carlton, Fari Islands is located on an archipelago on the north-eastern tip of North Malé Atoll. Designed by the multi-award winning Kerry...
Lifestylemansionglobal.com

The Tropical Appeal of Phuket, Thailand, Attracts a Jet Set Seeking a New Life in Their Golden Age

The vibrant city on the sea offers pristine beaches and endless outdoor recreation, from yachting to golfing to scuba diving. The island of Phuket in southern Thailand is the quintessential tropical idyll. Embraced by the crystalline Andaman Sea, the platinum sands of its palm-fringed beaches and dramatic karst formations have long attracted international retirees seeking a new life in their third age.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Our Family experience at Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa Phuket

We love a pool villa with a view so Diamond Cliff Resort and their two bedroom private pool villas were an ideal choice for our family. Perched above Patong you are instantly greeted by a stunning infinity pool and panoramic sea views as soon as you enter the captivating villa. We were drawn to every corner of the grand and cozy space as we took the tour around the spacious accommodation. The large sprawling lounge complete with a long dining table, sliding doors that open onto a breezy terrace, and a separate fully equipped kitchen allowed us to settle and live just as we would at home. The villa features two separate bedrooms that offer extreme privacy and both have bay windows with sea views. We couldn’t get enough of the deep jaccuzi bathtubs, and were so excited that we had our own sauna in the villa. Our days were spent relaxing in the refreshing pool and jacuzzi, enjoying quiet moments in the beautiful outdoor spaces, and dining on mouthwatering fare.
Middle Eastfoodandtravel.com

One&Only the Palm Hotel

Lounging on an oversized day bed next to the monumental pool, it’s hard to believe you’re on the frond-end of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The city’s towering skyline feels like a distant memory. And yet, from this peaceful beach resort, you’re only a 10-minute boat ride from Dubai Marina. Inside, a heady scent of amber mixed with fresh-cut flowers travels with you to your room (some of the most spacious in the city). Design cues come by way of the Moors adding a palatial feel to what is already sumptuous. Fresh, neutral palettes allow views over the lush gardens or Arabian Gulf to shine; opulent bathrooms are some of the most generous we’ve seen and shaded terraces offer the perfect respite from the heat of the day.
Real EstateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Luxurious private resort with cascading waterfalls lands on Texas market. Take a look

Resting on 76-acres, this lakeside resort with stunning views in Largo Vista, Texas has floated onto the real estate market for an undisclosed amount. The retreat, with a 3,300-square-foot, three-level boat dock complete with living quarters, sits on a quarter mile of shoreline on Lake Travis, about 20 miles northwest of Austin. It also features “fabulous cascading waterfalls with beautiful LED lighting (controlled from your phone app) leading to the largest privately owned pool in Texas!” the listing says.
TravelJustLuxe.com

KASA Hotel Collection's Richard Houghton Brings Boutique Luxury to the Riviera Maya

Mexico’s Riviera Maya is best known for its splashy beach resorts, run by some of the world’s best known luxury hospitality brands. But one of the most notable new openings is actually from one of the smallest, but savviest, operators in the area. KASA Hotel Collection Founder and President Richard Houghton’s s first hotel, KASA Hotel Parota Tulum, opened two years ago, a mix of residential units with a luxury boutique hotel, and scored an immediate success. More recently he unveiled KASA Hotel Riviera Maya sits in the exclusive gated community of Puerto Aventuras near Playa del Carmen, sited away from the crowds in an area of lush tropical foliage, with an upscale sailing community, full-service marina, golf course, and beach that feels like a private island.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel Opens In The New One Forty West Skyscraper

Meliá Hotels International has announced the opening of the Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel. This is one of the most highly anticipated hotels of the year, and is located in the new One Forty West tower, the first hybrid tower, which combines luxury apartments and high-class hotel services, that rises 140 metres above the new, central Senckenberg Quartier, with a prime location between the popular districts of Westend and Bockenheim.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

No-Fuss Hotel Residences Are Poised for Growth, Grenada-Based Expert Says

Having returned to her Grenadian roots for the latest stage in her real estate career, Kandace Douglas is overseeing Silversands Villas, a newly launched collection of private homes on the Caribbean island of Grenada. Set on the pristine Grande Anse beach, the development’s eight residences range from three- to four-bedroom...
Lifestylephillystylemag.com

5 Best Luxury Hotels in Bangkok, Thailand

Southeast Asia is one of the most intoxicating places in the world. It's a place full of culture, where divine flavors, ancient traditions and tropical beauty collide. Thailand is a favorite among travelers, and the bustling capital of Bangkok is the stuff of legend. If you're looking for a luxurious escape, give one of these top hotels a try.
Travelcaribjournal.com

Ritz-Carlton Opens New Resort in Turks and Caicos

Ritz-Carlton has made its highly-anticipated debut in Turks and Caicos. The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos officially opened its doors on June 22, the first-ever Ritz-Carlton resort in the destination. The residential resort is set in the heart of Providenciales’ iconic Grace Bay Beach. “We are thrilled to expand our global...
TravelJustLuxe.com

San Ignacio Resort Hotel: Belize's Luxury Jungle Escape

Belize is known for its underwater adventures, but when I opted to spend a few days in the Belizean jungle at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel, I discovered that there’s so much more to this country than the ocean. The island’s air shuttle, Tropic Air, was closed due to COVID but since it was my first visit to the country, I welcomed the 3-hour cross country drive from the airport. And having a driver who is a native of the country gave us a fascinating local’s view of the country’s history, government, culture, and foods of Belize. Most don’t realize that English is the native language of this Central American country so it’s quite easy to navigate.
Lifestylearcamax.com

'Resort' Doesn't Always Mean Luxury

After a week in Lima, Peru, we boarded a small jet to fly over the Andes. When we landed in the jungle town of Puerto Maldonado, our guide met us and threw our luggage into the back basket of a sort of motorcycle with places for two passengers behind him. We zoomed away toward what we thought would be a first-class ship for a four-hour cruise up the Tambopata River.