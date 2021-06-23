Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Is In-House Or Third-Party Delivery Right For Your Company?

By Khaled Naim
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-Founder and CEO of Onfleet. In the past year, quick and high-quality delivery has become the norm for customers. As a result, it has become a must-have for retailers in every industry. This trend is showing no signs of slowing down, so many retailers have started developing and implementing long-term delivery strategies. However, with a variety of third-party delivery companies out there, many retailers are likely asking themselves: Should we outsource our delivery or take it in-house?

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Startup#Outsourcing#Co Founder#Onfleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Software
Related
EconomyForbes

Where Can An Agile Transformation Lead Your Company?

Brady, CEO of Theorem & Managing Partner at Halmos Ventures, is a serial entrepreneur & technologist on a mission to transform innovation. Agile software development has a long history with clearly defined best practices for continual, rapid product innovation. So why should agility get siloed in product development?. The entire...
Technologythepaypers.com

Shopify announces more third-party payment methods

Shopify has revealed its new Payments Platform. According to Ecommerce News Europe, the solution integrates third-party payment gateways into Shopify Checkout, so merchants can add them as payment options for their customers. The payment gateways can be created as Shopify apps. The Payments Platform was revealed by Shopify during it...
EconomyForbes

14 Ways To Make An Excellent Employee Experience A Core Company Value

In recent years, study after study has proven that the most successful companies put as much effort into creating a workplace environment where employees feel safe, happy and motivated as they do into attracting long-term clients and customers. When employees enjoy their jobs, they arrive at work each day feeling energized and driven to share their best ideas and perform to the best of their abilities.
Sussex, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Quad/Graphics sells its third-party logistics company

SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics, Inc. has sold its QuadExpress third-party logistics business for $40 million to Mullen Group Ltd., one of Canada’s largest logistics providers, according to a Wednesday news release. QuadExpress joins Mullen Group’s network of independently operated businesses that provide a broad range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload,...
Softwareprogressivegrocer.com

Onfleet Marks 100M Deliveries and Considerable Company Growth

Onfleet, a provider of last-mile delivery management software, has reached the milestone of 100 million deliveries since its launch in 2015. The San Francisco-based company powers millions of deliveries every week in more than 90 countries, serving such industries as grocery, cannabis, pharmacy, retail, beverage and e-commerce. Onfleet has doubled its revenue for the sixth year in a row and plans to increase its team by another 50% through the end of 2021.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Google’s delay in eliminating support for third-party cookies gives hotel marketers another chance to get it right

Background: Yesterday Google announced it was delaying the end of its support of third-party cookies from 2022 to “late 2023.” According to Google this new timeline “will allow sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions, continued engagement with regulators, and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services.”
Technologyfinextra.com

Wells Fargo introduces API-based third party data sharing with Akoya

Wells Fargo is the latest big name US bank to join the Akoya Data Access Network, enabling fintechs and data aggregators to request API-based access to customer data. Wells Faro was one of eleven financial institutions, along with the Clearing House Payments Company, to invest in Akoya when it was spun off from Fidelity Investments last February.
RetailNBC New York

Delivery Company Gopuff Acquires Liquor Barn, Continuing Its Retail Expansion

Gopuff is acquiring Liquor Barn for an undisclosed amount. It's the latest in a string of deals including last year's $350 million acquisition of BevMo. In March, Gopuff raised capital at an $8.9 billion valuation. Delivery start-up Gopuff is acquiring Liquor Barn for an undisclosed amount as competition heats up...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
TechnologySFGate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Technologytheiet.org

Third party modifying a Commercial Machine

So, the scenario is that we have a machine shop containing 8 CNC machines. Four are HASS CNC mills & four are MAZAK CNC turning machines. A third party has been contracted to install an extraction and coolant mist filtering system to these machines. This system is manufactured by said third party and looks, on the surface, to be puka. These are small systems, one per CNC (it is not a large, communal system).
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google To Keep Third Party Cookies A While Longer

Google says it's delaying its plans to phase out third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, after concerns from advertisers and regulators. Previously scheduled for early next year, the move is now set for late 2023. "While there’s considerable progress with this initiative, it's become clear that more time is needed...
Food & Drinkslocalemagazine.com

This Food Delivery Company Is Good for Foodies, Restaurants and the Environment

Chef’d, Sealed, Delivered! In Good Company Makes Meal Prep a Breeze. It’s easy to have a love-hate relationship with food delivery. The pros: you get to support your favorite eateries, stimulate the local economy and skip the messy kitchen. The cons: food-delivery services take costs from restaurants, your order may not travel well and you’re left with heaps of single-use packaging. In Good Company Food.
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

CoreSite Data Company opens third location

Data storage company CoreSite recently opened its new data center Downtown, making it the third data center in Los Angeles. CoreSite is a real estate investment company with multiple data centers to provide secure, high-performance data storage and interconnection services for businesses. “We own and operate data centers across the...
InternetFudzilla

Google delays third party cookie phase out

Google is announcing today that it is delaying its plans to phase out third party cookies in the Chrome browser until 2023, a year or so later than originally planned. While browsers like Safari and Firefox have already implemented some blocking against third party tracking cookies, at the moment Chrome's shift to blocking is a lot more important.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Grocery Delivery Company Dingdong Pegs IPO Valuation At $6B

Chinese grocer Dingdong is setting its sights on getting a $6 billion valuation when it goes public in the U.S. The company, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund II, delivers groceries mainly in such big Chinese cities as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. Reuters reported that the valuation...
Grocery & Supermaketaithority.com

DoorDash And Albertsons Companies Partner To Launch Unprecedented Access To On-Demand Grocery Delivery

New Partnership Offers Convenient, Fast And Reliable Grocery Delivery Within An Hour From Nearly 2,000 Stores. DoorDash (DASH), the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, and Albertsons Companies (ACI), one of the nation’s top grocers, are announcing a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 well-known Albertsons banner stores across the country including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and more from the DoorDash marketplace app.