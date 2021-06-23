Is In-House Or Third-Party Delivery Right For Your Company?

Co-Founder and CEO of Onfleet. In the past year, quick and high-quality delivery has become the norm for customers. As a result, it has become a must-have for retailers in every industry. This trend is showing no signs of slowing down, so many retailers have started developing and implementing long-term delivery strategies. However, with a variety of third-party delivery companies out there, many retailers are likely asking themselves: Should we outsource our delivery or take it in-house?