COVID infections continue falling

COVID-19 infections continued falling across the local area. There were just three new cases in Winona County in the past week, and one each in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties. Wisconsin health officials said last week that there have been 26 cases of the Delta variant detected in the state, a new, more contagious variety of coronavirus that has been growing in the U.S. A study published in Public Health England found the full two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccine was 88-percent effective against the Delta variant, but a single dose was only 33 percent effective. For a listing of local vaccination clinics, visit www.vaccines.gov.