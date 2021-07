At the end of the last episode, the titular god of mischief jumped through a time portal after his variant, in a bid to find out what she’s up to and see just how he can use it to his own ends. It’s a risky move, since he doesn’t know where she’s going, and when he jumps after her he does so with Mr. Mobius and the TVA right on his heels. Lucky for him that he lands somewhere safe! Like… the headquarters of the very organization he just fled from.