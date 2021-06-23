Repurposing immunomodulatory drugs to treat COVID-19

Adv Drug Deliv Rev. 2021 Jun 25:113848. doi: 10.1016/j.addr.2021.113848. Online ahead of print. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2, and the ensuing global pandemic, has resulted in an unprecedented response to identify therapies that can limit uncontrolled inflammation observed in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The immune pathology behind COVID-19 is complex and involves the activation and interaction of multiple systems including, but not limited to, complement, inflammasomes, endothelial as well as innate and adaptive immune cells to bring about a convoluted profile of inflammation, coagulation and tissue damage. To date, therapeutic approaches have focussed on inhibition of coagulation, untargeted immune suppression and/or cytokine-directed blocking agents. Regardless of recently achieved improvements in individual patient outcomes and survival rates, improved and focussed approaches targeting individual systems involved is needed to further improve prognosis and wellbeing. This review summarizes the current understanding of molecular and cellular systems involved in the pathophysiology of COVID-19, and their contribution to pathogen clearance and damage to then discuss possible therapeutic options involving immunomodulatory drug delivery systems as well as summarising the complex interplay between them.