Repurposing immunomodulatory drugs to treat COVID-19
EULAR has released new points to consider on the use of immunomodulatory drugs in the fight against severe COVID-19. COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Since it emerged at the end of 2019, this virus has caused a global pandemic. COVID-19 can be mild, or even without symptoms at all. But it can also cause severe disease, leading to respiratory problems, organ failure, and death. Research on the immune mechanisms involved in people with severe COVID-19 has shown that they have widespread inflammation. Early on in the pandemic, several immunomodulatory anti-inflammatory treatments commonly used in people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) were proposed as possible options for people with severe COVID-19.www.news-medical.net