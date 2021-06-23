Cancel
S&P 500 Rises for a Third Day and Nasdaq Sets Record

By Joseph Woelfel
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rise as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says a spike in inflation likely was temporary, easing worries that the central bank could soon pull back on economic support. Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a spike in inflation likely was temporary, easing worries...

StocksFXStreet.com

NFP day sees S&P 500 hit another record

Heading into the close the FTSE 100 is flat, while on Wall Street the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are all higher. While stock markets have tempered some of their initial post-NFP excitement but the overall atmosphere is still a positive one. American traders already have one foot out the door ahead of the long weekend, with volumes seeping away even now, which points towards Monday as one of those days on trading floors when admin gets done or frivolous games are enjoyed by bored traders. Today’s NFP number is certainly moving in the right direction, gaining by yet another solid amount, but with earnings still only rising by a small amount and the headline unemployment rate actually ticking up there was no rush away from stocks and towards assets likely to benefit from an earlier than expected tightening of policy. Indeed, so far this afternoon small caps have been firmly out of favour while tech stocks are once again making great strides, a sign that the rotation back to growth from value still has some room to play out.
MarketsNBC New York

Fed Could Be a Surprise Catalyst for the Markets in Holiday Week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
StocksStreet.Com

The Indices Diverge From the Majority of Stocks

Typically in front of a long weekend, we see some "holiday" trading. The volume is thinner, and traders gravitate toward more speculative small-cap stocks. There usually are some big moves, and the big boy shorts aren't around to stop them. The action Friday was totally different than the usual pre-market...
Marketsetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Slip as Improving Jobs Data Could Signal Fed Policy Changes

U.S. Treasury bond-related exchange traded funds pulled back Thursday as yields rose in response to the lower weekly jobless claims ahead of the big June jobs report Friday, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. On Thursday, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.1% and...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher on first day of Q3 trading

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the green early on Thursday amid a flurry of data points. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24% at 34,583.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.28% firmer at 4,309.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.02% weaker at 14,501.27.
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Climb as Jobs Data Quell Fed Tapering Scare: Markets Wrap

Stocks climbed on speculation the economy is recovering at a pace that won’t make the Federal Reserve imminently take away the liquidity punch bowl that has helped push the market to a record. The S&P 500 rose for a seventh straight session -- the longest winning streak since August --...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Climb as Jobs Report Dims Hawkish Wagers: Markets Wrap

Stocks climbed on speculation the economy is recovering at a pace that won’t make the Federal Reserve imminently take away the liquidity punch bowl that has helped push the market to a record. The S&P 500 rose for a seventh straight session -- the longest winning streak since August --...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: Is the US dollar index a good buy in July 2021?

The US dollar index was in a strong bullish trend in June 2021. The index rallied after the stellar US economic data and the hawkish Fed. It could keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at $93.5. The US dollar index (DXY) rallied in June as investors reacted...
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

Inflation outlook for 2021

Is the Fed ahead or behind in its monetary policy regarding inflation?. As our nation continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, one economic trend has been capturing news attention as of late. Consumer prices are rising amidst economic recovery. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8 percent in April 2021, jumping by a greater-than-expected 4.2 percent year-over-year.
StocksStreet.Com

How Is the Market Positioned Entering the Second Half of 2021?

The major equity indices closed mixed again Wednesday with positive NYSE and mixed Nasdaq internals as trading volumes rose on both exchanges. Most closed near the midpoints of their intraday ranges. The only technical event of note was the S&P 500 (see above) managing to post another new closing high....
MarketsDailyFx

USD/CAD Rebound Unravels Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report

The recent rebound in USD/CAD appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the exchange rate afloat as employment is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow. ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve. will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...
StocksStreet.Com

RH Could Rally Further in the Third Quarter

In his No-Huddle Offense segment of Mad Money Wednesday, Jim Cramer took a quick look back at the first half of the year to see which company delivered the most stunning upside surprise. That company was RH (RH) , which saw 78% revenue growth that no one saw coming. How...