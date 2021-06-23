Cancel
Chicago, IL

Mick Jenkins Absolutely Snaps On "Truffles"

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes time for the best bars conversation, it's time for Mick Jenkins to become a mainstay -- if he hasn't already established as much. The Chicago lyricist is easily one of the slickest emcees in the game, consistently penning elevated material dense with meaning and sneaky wordplay. Following the release of The Circus in early 2020, fans have been eager to see what Mick has been working on, and late last night, he set the stage with a new single called "Truffles."

www.hotnewhiphop.com
