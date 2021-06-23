Cancel
Fantasia Barrino brings baby girl home after one month in NICU

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
Fantasia Barrino celebrated her daughter's homecoming after the newborn's month-long stay in the hospital. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Fantasia Barrino has brought her baby girl home after the infant's lengthy stay in the NICU.

The 36-year-old singer celebrated her daughter Keziah's homecoming Tuesday after the newborn's month-long stay in the hospital.

Barrino shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Keziah wearing a white onesie and matching booties.

"Welcome Home @keziahlondontaylor," she captioned the post.

Barrino posted the same picture on Keziah's account.

"I Did It!!! I knocked The NICU out of the Park," she wrote.

Barrino gave birth to Keziah, her first child with her husband, Kendall Taylor, on May 23.

"We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself," she said on Instagram.

Barrino shared a photo with Keziah from the NICU this month and said her daughter was "almost home."

Barrino also has two children, daughter Zion Quari, 19, and son Dallas Xavier, 9, from previous relationships.

Barrino came to fame after winning American Idol Season 3, which aired in 2004. She released her seventh studio album, Sketchbook, in 2019.

