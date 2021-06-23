MacArthur Drive street lights may become a reality

Orange City Council members heard the project proposal for the MacArthur Drive Sidewalk and Illumination Project during the Tuesday night meeting, presented by Kenneth Wiemers, an engineer for TxDOT. In support of the proposal, Wiemers said, “Since 2015, we have had eight different pedestrian or bicycle fatalities along this section of roadway”, and saying TxDOT has received requests “to provide some form of relief for traffic and pedestrians”.