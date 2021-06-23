Clemson football sticks with same recruiting values, strategies through pandemic
On Dec. 16, Dabo Swinney took a seat in front of a camera for the Zoom presser following the early National Signing Day. The pandemic era required changes and adjustments to every facet of life, but COVID-19 didn’t hinder his effectiveness in recruiting. Swinney had picked up 18 athletes from the Class of 2021 that signed with Clemson, which included two five-star prospects in linebacker Barett Carter and running back Will Shipley in addition to 14 four-star recruits. The “pandemic posse,” as Swinney named them, put the Tigers fifth in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting standings nationally and first in the ACC for a fourth straight year.www.charlotteobserver.com