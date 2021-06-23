Clemson football sticks with same recruiting values, strategies through pandemic

Re: TNET: WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football - First Day at College. Well the baseball pro's are on campus. I wonder if one of them falls in love with Clemson enough to pass up multi-million dollar contract?? I would think we have a 50% chance to keep one, just being around that environment for a few wks and knowing they are 18-19yrs old, they can still have a baseball future. I am sure there will be some insurance guarantees if they do elect to stay in case of possible long term injury.