Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

'This fight is far from over': Dems eye next steps on voting rights

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need for federal legislation to strengthen and protect democracy should be obvious. After all, as regular readers know, Republican officials across multiple states have spent much of 2021 placing indefensible hurdles between Americans and ballot boxes through voter-suppression measures. At the same time, GOP officials are hijacking election administration...

www.msnbc.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Dems#Senate Republicans#Gerrymandering#Americans#Gop#State#Democratic#Congress#Capitol Hill#D Minn#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsNPR

What's Next For Voting Rights After The Supreme Court's Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court decided a major case on voting rights that essentially gutted what's left of the Voting Rights Act. The court upheld two Arizona laws — one of which banned the collection of absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative or caregiver, otherwise known as "ballot harvesting." the other threw out any ballots cast in the wrong precinct.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Justice Dept presses Congress to pass new voting rights laws

In the not-too-distant past, champions of voting rights would look to the courts as a refuge when policymakers failed them. As Republican-appointed jurists close that door -- the Supreme Court's far-right majority further gutted the Voting Rights Act yesterday -- guardians of the franchise are noticeably short on options. As...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have 1 Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats eye next stage of spending fight

Democrats are bracing for a high profile tug-of-war as they pivot to the next phase of their complex spending fight. With President Biden working to shore up GOP support for a more narrowly focused bipartisan deal, Democrats are quietly working to greenlight budget resolutions that will allow them to bypass Republicans on a second more sweeping infrastructure bill.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

‘He’s phoning it in’: why Biden is losing the voting rights fight

For months, Biden and other Democrats have raised alarm about efforts to restrict the vote. Republicans have succeeded nonetheless. Since January, Republican lawmakers in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Arkansas and Montana have all enacted new legislation that impose new barriers to voting. The successful Republican filibuster this week – which stalled the sweeping voting rights legislation, the For the People Act – only underscored how Democrats have failed to stop GOP efforts to curtail the vote.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

Why Republicans Won’t Support Sweeping Voting Rights Legislation Now … Or Anytime Soon

On Tuesday evening, Senate Republicans soundly rejected Democrats’ efforts to bring a sweeping piece of voting rights legislation to the floor. After West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who was previously opposed to the bill, released a set of demands for the legislation, there was a moment where Republican support seemed possible. But that quickly evaporated. And while this isn’t the last time the Senate will take up the issue of voting rights — it’s possible they take up a far more narrow voting rights bill later this year — it’s unclear that any future legislation, however different, will meet a different outcome in the current Congress. (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for instance, has already called this second bill “unnecessary,” and at this point, it has the support of only one Republican, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.) Ultimately, Republicans are unlikely to support any type of voting legislation put forward by Democrats. This is for three main reasons.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Psaki: Lawmaker critiques of Biden on voting rights 'a fight against the wrong opponent'

The remarks came hours ahead of an expected Senate vote on congressional Democrats’ expansive election reform bill, a package virtually certain to fail. White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued on Tuesday that progressive members of Congress criticizing President Joe Biden for not more forcefully advocating the passage of voting rights legislation were picking “a fight against the wrong opponent.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

White House draws ire of progressives amid voting rights defeat

When Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) came out in favor of a procedural debate over voting rights legislation on Tuesday, he offered a symbolic showing of Democratic Party cohesion. But before GOP senators blocked the bill later in the evening, progressives had already started grumbling about the White House, demonstrating that public and private resentment toward President Biden had been mounting all day.
ElectionsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Call of states’ rights over voting issues deflects attention from real motivations

In his essay, “Joe Manchin stands up for ideals – and democracy” (June 13), Ted Diadiun mentions that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will most likely derail the “For the People Act” which “would vacate several states’ efforts to combat election fraud and usurp the states’ constitutionally guaranteed authority to regulate their own elections” (Diadiun’s words).