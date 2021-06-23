Cancel
Microsoft joins Apple by becoming the second tech company to hit the $2 trillion market cap

By Josiah Motley
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple became the first tech company to hit the $2 trillion market cap in August 2020, many people speculated on what company would follow in its footsteps. Would it be Google? What about Microsoft? Well, we now have our answer. For a brief period of time on Tuesday, Microsoft...

Satya Nadella
