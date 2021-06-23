UPDATE: South Jersey Girl, 14, Seen On Wawa Store Camera, Is Found Safe, Winslow Police Say

LOCATED: Gabriela Cruz, 14, of Winslow Township was last seen on Thursday at a Wawa store in Atlantic County. On Wednesday, authorities in Camden County said Gabby was found unharmed. Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

The 14-year-old South Jersey girl reported missing on June 12 has been located unharmed, authorities said.

"The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Winslow Township Police Department thank everyone for their concern," they said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Gabriela “Gabby” Cruz of Camden County was seen at a Wawa store in Atlantic County last week, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith said on Tuesday.

They released store surveillance video and asked for the public's help locating her.

The missing girl was captured on surveillance video last Thursday at 8:54 p.m. at the Wawa at 4262 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, detectives said. (See surveillance photo)

She reportedly borrowed a Wawa employee’s cellphone to call a family member, said she was OK and that she was staying in the Bridgeton area in Cumberland County, according to Mayer and Smith.

Gabby also seen on the Wawa store's surveillance camera climbing into the front passenger seat of a black, 4-door Cadillac SUV, they said.

She's been located, unharmed, authorities said.

