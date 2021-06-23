Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arvada, CO

John Hurley Hailed, Ronald Troyke ID'd in Olde Town Arvada "Ambush"

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late John Hurley and a scene from the June 22 Arvada Police Department press conference. Information about the June 21 attack in Olde Town Arvada that left three people dead, including Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, has been trickling out slowly. On the day of the shooting, the Arvada Police Department released few details about the incident. Then, at a 4 p.m. press conference on June 22 that lasted less than ten minutes, APD chief Link Strate and other officials dropped a bombshell, contending that Beesley was targeted by someone who despised cops — without providing additional context or even naming the gunman.

www.westword.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ambush#Apd#9news#Oberon Middle School#The Arvada Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...