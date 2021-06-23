John Hurley Hailed, Ronald Troyke ID'd in Olde Town Arvada "Ambush"

The late John Hurley and a scene from the June 22 Arvada Police Department press conference. Information about the June 21 attack in Olde Town Arvada that left three people dead, including Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, has been trickling out slowly. On the day of the shooting, the Arvada Police Department released few details about the incident. Then, at a 4 p.m. press conference on June 22 that lasted less than ten minutes, APD chief Link Strate and other officials dropped a bombshell, contending that Beesley was targeted by someone who despised cops — without providing additional context or even naming the gunman.