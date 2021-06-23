Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

On the war within drug treatment

By Gary Norman
MinnPost
MinnPost
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Medical and treatment providers disagree about which treatments are most effective, and people continue to face barriers getting into treatment. Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon made it official: He declared a “war on drugs,” famously saying drug abuse was “public enemy number one.” In 1994, Nixon’s domestic policy chief, John Ehrlichman, exposed information stating the war on drugs campaign had hidden agendas. Ehrlichman explained in an interview with Harper magazine that the Nixon campaign had two enemies: “the antiwar left and black people.” The war on drugs was more about controlling non-white bodies than making a significant impact against drug use itself.

MinnPost

MinnPost

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

