On the war within drug treatment

When I heard about Brandi Levy, the former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who is the subject of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on free speech for students, I first thought, oh no, another example of American profanity making the news. But in this case, serious enough to write major history. I then thought about a Community Voices piece I wrote in 2019 about American profanity in Congress and elsewhere, in which I referenced the observation Adm. James T. Kirk made in “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” about no one taking anyone seriously in the late 20th century unless swearing was a constant.