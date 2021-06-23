Cancel
Public Safety

Coroner Called To Shooting In York

By Jillian Pikora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMCdr_0acxFEfX00
York County Coroner's office exterior. Photo Credit: York County Coroner's office Twitter

A coroner was called to the scene of a shooting in York on Tuesday night, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Police were first called to the scene in the 300 block of Albemarle Street around 11:45 p.m.

Shortly after police arrived, a coroner was requested.

Bags of evidence were taken from a home along the street, according to WGAL News 8.

Crews left the scene around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Details are still coming out about this incident, follow Daily Voice for updates.

