Two Wounded in Late-Night New Iberia Shooting

A person described by Louisiana State Police as an unidentified Hispanic male is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a press release from LSP spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen, the crash happened on I-10 Westbound near Butte La Rose in St. Martin Parish after the now-dead driver got out of his Mercedes-Benz sedan after his vehicle was struck from behind by a Honda Pilot SUV being driven by Jose Gonzalez of Houston, Texas. Trooper Gossen says the unidentified driver got out of the Mercedes after both vehicles were disabled. That's when a Jeep Liberty SUV hit the Mercedes and fatally wounded the driver as he stood near his Mercedes.