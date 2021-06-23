Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Iberia, LA

Two Wounded in Late-Night New Iberia Shooting

By Ian Auzenne
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Iberia police are investigating a late-night shooting that landed two people in the hospital. According to investigators, that shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Hopkins Street near Lombard Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims with non-life-threatening wounds. Those victims were taken to an area hospital. Police have not said what the victims' current conditions are.

kpel965.com
Community Policy
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Iberia#Crime Stoppers#Police#Teach Yourself
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Arnaudville, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Crime Stoppers’ Tips Matter; Arnaudville Man Busted For Drugs

On air and on our website, you see plenty of stories about how different Crime Stoppers' departments are asking for the public's help in identifying criminals. The request may be to report criminal activity, and you may have wondered does it really matter if someone reports a tip to authorities. A man accused of dealing drugs in Arnaudville was arrested this week based on a tip to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers. The program is very successful.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

2 People Dead in Murder-Suicide Near Crowley

A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide shooting Wednesday morning on McCain Road near Goodrich Road near Crowley in Acadia Parish. According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found the two adults dead just after 11:00 AM. Deputies say the woman was driving the vehicle while the man was inside of the vehicle with her. Deputies say the man shot her while they were traveling on McCain Road, then took his own life.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Crash on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish Kills 1 Man

A person described by Louisiana State Police as an unidentified Hispanic male is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a press release from LSP spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen, the crash happened on I-10 Westbound near Butte La Rose in St. Martin Parish after the now-dead driver got out of his Mercedes-Benz sedan after his vehicle was struck from behind by a Honda Pilot SUV being driven by Jose Gonzalez of Houston, Texas. Trooper Gossen says the unidentified driver got out of the Mercedes after both vehicles were disabled. That's when a Jeep Liberty SUV hit the Mercedes and fatally wounded the driver as he stood near his Mercedes.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Massive US Marshall Operation Finds 39 Missing Kids in Louisiana

A massive and sweeping operation by the United States Marshalls in Louisiana has yielded some amazing results. Operation “This Is the Way Home,” was conducted in our state from March through June with a laser-like focus on finding lost children who were missing or ran away - specifically in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes.
Public SafetyPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Caddo Deputies Won’t Face Charges in Death of Inmate

Caddo Sheriffs Deputies will not face charges in the death of an inmate at the Caddo Correctional Center. A Caddo Parish grand jury has returned no indictments in the case involving the death of Casey Simpson. Simpson died while in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center. But the coroner ruled...