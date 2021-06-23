Moon's Dobyns ready for one final football game before blasting off to new adventure
Dalton Dobyns spent his high school football career blasting opponents at Moon. He hopes to one day help blast people to the Moon. Dobyns, a four-year starter at defensive end for the Tigers, gets one more chance to play in a football game before he heads to Michigan State to study mechanical engineering. He’s part of the Pennsylvania team that takes on Ohio in the 42nd Annual Penn-Ohio All Star Football Classic.www.timesonline.com