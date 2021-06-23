Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

June 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1865, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The 139th Regiment, under command of Brevet Brigadier General Roberts, arrived in this city yesterday from Richmond (where they were mustered out of the service), in the steamer John Brooks. They landed at the foot of Bridge street about 2 o’clock, and marching up to Myrtle avenue, proceeded to the rear of the City Hall in Joralemon street, where they were dismissed until 2 o’clock this afternoon, at which hour they will take up their march for Hart’s Island, where they are to be paid off. Before dismissal, a heavy storm came up and most of the veterans were completely drenched. They soon procured shelter however in the vicinity, and after the rain ceased, each man went his way to meet his family or some friend.”

brooklyneagle.com
Brooklyn, NY
