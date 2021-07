News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, is pleased to announce that on June 14, the Company was awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The award is part of the agency's disaster preparedness strategy for fully managed, scalable contact center services and staff during periods of high disaster activity. TTEC was one of four partners selected to the BPA after participating in a competitive, two-phase evaluation process.