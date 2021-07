The first stars were formed between 250 and 250 million years after the Big Bang and the James Webb space telescope should be able to observe the birth of the very first galaxies directly. This is the result of a research project that has now been presented, in the course of which the age of the stars in the oldest known galaxies and their distance was determined. We see them at a time when the universe was only 550 million years old and the stars in it are between 200 and 300 million years old. When they emerged, they should also have been bright enough that we can soon observe the process and the “cosmic dawn” directly.