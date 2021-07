These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. As I write, I'm part way through my fifth go at Portuguese custard tarts or pasteis de nata. This is what happens to chefs. We get something in our minds and we can't let go. Now I'm immersed and I'm not giving up until I win. And by win, I mean, feel proud enough of the product that I can share it with you.