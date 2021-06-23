Cancel
EA Buys Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic Mobile Games Studio for $1.4 Billion

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts will buy Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic mobile games studio — developer of popular title “Golf Clash” — for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies announced. AT&T said the remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will become part of the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected...

Businessgamesindustry.biz

Team17 acquires educational games studio StoryToys for $26.5m

Team17 has announced the acquisition of TouchPress, the parent company of educational games developer and publisher StoryToys. The initial consideration for the acquisition is $26.5 million, with an additional $22.5 million if the studio hits certain targets within three years. StoryToys was founded in 2011 and specialises in educational mobile...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

No More Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, NetherRealm Says

NetherRealm Studios has announced that it has ended Mortal Kombat 11 development and is moving on to its next project, a little over two years after the fighting game made its debut on PC and consoles. Mortal Kombat 11 is, as you might expect, the newest game in the Mortal...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

EA Games Signs Up For In Game Ad Service

An advertising platform by the name of playerWON and owned by Simulmedia will allow companies to sign up for in-game advertising to be featured in their Console and PC games. These ads will function similarly to mobile game ads and are based on rewarding players’ in-game items and currency. The market strategy of the company is to target free-to-play games. PlayerWON is already starting to catch on with publishers like EA Games, who publish Apex Legends, and Hi-Rez, Publishers of Paladins and Rogue Company, have already signed up for the service.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Sony Buys Another Gaming Studio

Last week Sony bought the Finnish studio Housemarque, the creators of the popular Returnal. After the sale went final, Sony Japan mistakingly said on Twitter that they bought the studio behind Demon’s Souls Remake and Shadow of the Colossus Bluepoint. However, that wasn’t the case so we can all take a breath of relief. And now another studio joins the Sony family.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

EA Strikes Deal For Potential Ads In Video Games

Advertisements in video games are usually something we are used to seeing in different mobile games or even free-to-play titles. It’s a bit more of the norm there but that might soon start bleeding over to the likes of home console video game releases. This comes from a new deal that EA struck with an advertisement company called PlayerWON with the parent company being Simulmedia. From there, this deal could mean more ads will start flooding video games if they prove to be a moneymaker for EA. Of course, this is not the first time advertisements and commercials were present in EA games as fans have been quite vocal over them.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Xbox and Nike Partner Up for Exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy Bundle

A collaboration with Warner Bros., Nike, and Xbox has produced the exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy feature film-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller and Sneaker bundle. The Nike SNKRS app will be the one launching the bundle in North America in July 15. The bundle includes a Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote LeBron 187 Low and the exclusive Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller. It has been inspired by the Looney Tunes chase between Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.
Movieshypebeast.com

Ice Cube Fights Warner Bros. Over Rights to the 'Friday' Movie Franchise

Ice Cube and Warner Bros. are involved in a heated battle over Last Friday, the fourth film in the long-running Friday comedy franchise, that threatens to permanently block the film from release, according to The Wall Street Journal. As reported by the outlet, Ice Cube requested that Warner Bros. hand...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

“TV style” adverts coming to console and PC games, EA and Hi-Rez Studios have signed up

An in-game advertising platform called playerWON has launched which will allow publishers to drop in 15 or 30 second ‘TV style’ adverts in to games which, if watched, unlock perks within the game. EA and Hi Rez Studios, creators of Smite, Paladins and Realm Royale, have signed up to use the new platform along with some of the “world’s biggest gaming studios”. The platform is owned by Simulmedia, a TV advertising company.
BusinessSFGate

CASHét Entertainment Expands Digital Payment Service During COVID

CASHét Entertainment has enjoyed impressive growth during the COVID pandemic. The company, which handles accounts payable services for film and television productions, has reaped the rewards of its move into an all-digital offering. That’s been critical at a time when the transmissibility of COVID-19 had productions looking for ways to cut back on the handling of paper.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Reveals Space Jam: A New Legacy Nike Sneaker and Controller Bundle

Xbox today revealed a new collaboration with Warner Bros. and Nike to bring a special Space Jam: A New Legacy bundle featuring an Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by the film and a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Lows to the Nike SNKRS app in North America on July 15th, just in time for the movie itself, which releases July 16th in theaters and on HBO Max. Notably, the Xbox Wireless Controller is not one of the three Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired ones that were previously revealed, but as with the shoes, is a special Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote one. No price was given for the bundle, but given that the controller itself would likely retail for around $70, "expensive" comes to mind.
Video GamesIGN

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms - Exclusive Official Trailer

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms picks up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, the 2020 blockbuster hit that initiated these animated films - which are based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history. In Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, our team of heroes is besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn - forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms. Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being - which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe. Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey. The fate of the universe once again hangs in the balance as warriors come together for one final clash in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available on Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP) and Digital. The Blu-ray features a Blu-ray disc with the film in hi-definition and a digital version of the movie. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie. Pre-orders will be available for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack beginning June 28, 2021, and for Digital starting on July 8, 2021. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Batman: Assault on Arkham) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II) and based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) is Producer. Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is Producer. Executive Producer is Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is Creative Consultant.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Execs From A&E, ViacomCBS, Cinedigm, Roku Channel & Amagi Join Panel on Fast TV

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, content strategy and global partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), co-founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, director, content acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP content licensing and business development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification — The Exploding Opportunity of FAST TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Kicks Off New Warner Bros Studios U.K. Virtual Stage

Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden (WBSL), U.K., has expanded its facilities with the launch of three new sound stages and V Stage, a virtual production stage. “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel, is confirmed as the first production to use the new facilities. In addition to the extensive exterior backlot at the studios, V Stage will enable the series to expand upon its existing variety of international landscapes.
Video GamesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Mobile Gaming Company Wildlife Launches Third Indie Studio Led by ‘Marvel Strike Force’ Game Director

Mobile gaming company Wildlife Studios is establishing its third independent studio, Foxbear Games, in Los Angeles. Jonathan Durr, known as the game director of Marvel Strike Force, will lead the studio. “Wildlife has offered an unprecedented opportunity with the system they have created,” said Durr. “Foxbear Games will initially focus...
BusinessTechSpot

Sony buys studio Housemarque and possibly Bluepoint Games as well

In context: Sony and Microsoft have been sparring with their next-gen consoles trying to attract gamers despite supplies on both sides not meeting demand. One tool in their arsenals is exclusive content. To that end, both companies have been snatching up third-party studios like mad. Finnish game maker Housemarque, the...
Businessstevivor.com

Warner Bros sells a studio to EA, but that’s the only one for sale

Warner Bros sold one of its studios to EA last week, but has asserted that all remaining studios will remain internal. EA picked up Playdemic, the makers of Golf Clash, for a cool $1.4 billion USD last week, continuing its push into sports titles. Late last year, EA acquired Codemasters and will now publish the likes of F1, DiRT and Project CARS.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

EA Has Acquired Golf Clash Developer From Warner Bros. and AT&T for $1.4 billion in Cash.

It looks like assets of Warner Bros. Interactive are already being sold off to other companies. One of them is mobile game studio Playdemic, the developer of the successful Golf Clash, who was recently sold to video game giant EA. According to their press release, EA acquired the studio for an astonishing $1.4 billion. What makes this acquisition even more startling is that EA paid the insane amount in cash, which is a lot of money to be carrying around.
Video GamesBusiness Wire

Global Mobile Gaming Market Report 202: Worth $98 Billion in 2020, the Mobile Gaming Market is Forecast to Grow to $272 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Mobile Gaming - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Mobile gaming is already bigger than the console and PC gaming markets combined, contributing nearly 57% of the $173bn global video games revenue in 2020. Worth $98bn in 2020, the mobile gaming market will grow to $272bn by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% over the period, according to the publisher's forecasts.