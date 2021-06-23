Cancel
5-star OT Kelvin Banks excited to get to Texas A&M for his official, nearing decision

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M will have three five-star official visitors this coming weekend with OT Kelvin Banks the highest-rated of all of them.

Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

PFB+ Q&A: Star OL Recruit Jacob Sexton Talks OSU Visit, Kelvin Banks

The state of Oklahoma is bustling with talent in the 2022 class, and one of the top guys was in Stillwater this past week. Jacob Sexton, out of Deer Creek, visited Oklahoma State last week. He is a four-star prospect and No. 238 player in all of the 2022 class. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle recapped his visit with PFB on Sunday.
Texas State247Sports

Auburn gets last visit for Texas WR as he closes in on decision

A three-star wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class, 5-11, 182 Jay Fair from Rockwall, Texas had already visited both Florida and TCU heading into his third and final official visit this weekend when he traveled to the Plains to check out Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. Planning a decision in early July, Fair said he had a great visit to Auburn and loved the opportunity to meet the staff in person for the first time.
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on Texas A&M's third official visit weekend

Following a busy stretch of camps that wrapped up on Friday, Texas A&M had a quick turnaround with its third official visit weekend of June. While this weekend is smaller in size, it still features plenty of big names including a pair of five-stars, including one player committed to a fellow SEC program along with multiple other top-100 prospects.
247Sports

Elite 5-star defender on campus at Texas A&M

When the calendar turned to the month of June, it ended a 15-month NCAA dead period that had kept recruits from making any schools visits. However, another dead period begins on June 28. In less than a month, Texas A&M has worked to get all kinds of big-time visitors on...
Suwanee, GAchatsports.com

Versatile 5-star defender ‘beyond excited’ to start Clemson career

The seven remaining members of Clemson’s 2021 signing class are scheduled to arrive on campus in just one day. Move-in day for the summer enrollees is Thursday, and among the newcomers ready to get their college careers started is Barrett Carter, a five-star defender from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga.
Texas Statechatsports.com

4-star Texas WR 'extremely excited' for upcoming Clemson visit

As Clemson continues to extend its recruiting footprint in states like Texas, its made quite the impression on prospects around the country. That can be said for Del Valle (Tx.) 2023 four-star WR Braylon James, who has come away quite impressed with what the Tigers and receivers coach Tyler Grisham has presented his way thus far.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: Elite 5-star 2022 linebacker trending toward Aggies

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports. Right now, the Texas A&M Football team is amidst a very telling time in its recruiting process. After over a year with no in-person recruiting, teams can now host prospects who may be able to see their perspective campuses for the first time ever.
Pilot Point, TX247Sports

Texas A&M moves into top 5 of team recruiting rankings

Though he had originally planned to announce his commitment on July 1, Pilot Point, Texas, four-star linebacker prospect Ish Harris could not wait any longer. On Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising senior announced his pledge to Texas A&M. A do-everything athlete in high school, Harris was an All-State selection at...
247Sports

Texas A&M track star Athing Mu to turn professional

Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu announced her decision to pursue a professional career in track & field and forgo her remaining three years of collegiate eligibility. During her lone season in Aggieland, Mu rewrote the record books in 2021. The freshman set 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. Individually she owns the indoor 600m (1:25.80), indoor 800m (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.57) and outdoor 800m (1:57.73) collegiate records. She anchored two collegiate record relays, the indoor 4x400m (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400m (3:22.34/48.85 split). Mu ended the season with eight Texas A&M records.