Jasmine Hartin, charged in Belize cop’s death, alleges partner won’t let her see kids

Jasmine Hartin, the Canadian socialite daughter-in-law of billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft, has been released on bail from jail in Belize a second time after she was charged with the murder of police officer Henry Jemmott. Hartin was found covered in blood on a dock the night of May 28, with Jemmott’s body nearby in the water with a gunshot wound. Hartin’s lawyer, Wendy Auxillou, posted her client’s bond with her own property, saying her client “is being emotionally and psychologically abused” and had been “thrown to the wolves.” Hartin has two children with Andrew Ashcroft, who owns the Belizean resort where she was living at the time of Jemmott’s death. A manager at the resort initially posted her bail last week but rescinded it after Hartin filmed herself confronting Andrew Ashcroft over custody of their children. Her mother, Candice Laura Castiglione, wrote on Facebook, “This is persecution from the Ashcroft family. Where is their dignity? Where is their class??”