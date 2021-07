(Harrisburg) — Restaurants and bars will likely not be able to sell mixed drinks to-go this summer, despite many state lawmakers who support extending the pandemic-era rule. Before the emergency rule expired a few weeks ago, bartenders could mix customers a boozy drink and send them on their way with it in a sealed container. Industry groups like the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it helped hundreds of them stay afloat when dining in wasn’t allowed.