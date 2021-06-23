Cancel
In observance of Independence Day, July 4, banks, city offices and county offices will be closed on Monday July 5th. Due to the Independence holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the July 7 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. July 1, legals and classified ads will be accepted until noon July 1, and the editorial content deadline will be at 4 p.m. July 1 as well. The Jefferson Star’s office will be closed Monday, July 5th so that their staff can spend the holiday with their families.

Bingham County, IDPost Register

Commissioners return to pre-pandemic meeting system

BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners have spent the last 16 months holding their meetings with pandemic precautions in place. Among those precautions were social distancing in the audience when one was allowed, face masks at different times, and streaming the meetings to alleviate the amount of people who may be interested or wanting to attend the meetings for whatever reason.
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

Special P&Z meeting ends with approvals to council

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission gathered for a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to ratify the findings and facts of their previous meeting on June 22. During that meeting, the commission voted in favor of two different subdivisions, Cooper Cove and townhomes on Court Street. Cooper Cove...
Custer County, IDPost Register

County fees, burn ordinance on July 6 agenda

Custer County commissioners said they will make a decision whether to increase fees charged for planning and zoning services and whether to adopt a new open burning ordinance for the South Custer Rural Fire District at a special July 6 meeting at the county courthouse in Challis. The meeting also includes a board of adjustments meeting. It begins at 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln City, ORLincoln City Homepage

Lincoln City Homepage Newspaper

We give you Lincoln City Homepage Mini issue 007, chock full of local news that fits in your pocket. Just wait until we ramp up production and offer a newspaper-sized newspaper (coming soon). You’ll find our tri-fold rag at Redemption Thrift in Taft, McKay’s Market, Coho Oceanfront Lodge, Lil Sambos...
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Opinion: The continuing waste of precious water

If it wasn’t so serious, besides being pathetic, it would be funny. The plan of the city to put in a few meters, test (watch) them for a couple of years, then decide what to do. What makes it so pathetic and humorous is that every major city in southeastern...
Ada County, IDPost Register

Ada County Commissioners appoint Matt Clifford as new sheriff

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Board of Ada County Commissioners has appointed Matt Clifford to be the next Ada County Sheriff. Commissioners made the appointment on a 2-1 decision Friday afternoon. Chairman Rod Beck and Commissioner Kendra Kenyon voted in favor of the appointment, with Commissioner Ryan Davidson voting no.
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Official: Forest closures needed throughout Arizona, but temporary

Summer is high season in Arizona for enjoying the state’s beautiful natural amenities as hikers, campers and fisherman escape the Valley of the Sun in favor of higher ground and cooler …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless...
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Chief Johnson discusses crime statistics with city council

Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson presented the latest statistics on crime in Idaho Falls Monday to the City Council. Among the highlights of the presentation were an 85 percent increase in reports of aggravated battery. Johnson said the increase in these crimes, combined with the reduced jail space cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, meant officers spent less time on proactive policing, such as traffic stops.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

McAdam gets boot from RCSC board in Sun City

Karen McAdam is no longer serving on the Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to the website, including...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

No, there is no fourth stimulus check on the way

The federal government has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks to help people during the pandemic, but despite their political popularity, there's no proposal on the table to deliver a fourth round.