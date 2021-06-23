In observance of Independence Day, July 4, banks, city offices and county offices will be closed on Monday July 5th. Due to the Independence holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the July 7 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. July 1, legals and classified ads will be accepted until noon July 1, and the editorial content deadline will be at 4 p.m. July 1 as well. The Jefferson Star’s office will be closed Monday, July 5th so that their staff can spend the holiday with their families.