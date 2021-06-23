Kate Middleton Pairs a Salmon Blazer with Jeans and Sneakers for a Museum Visit
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a casual-chic ensemble at London's Natural History Museum. For her latest royal engagement, Duchess Kate wore a salmon-hued, cargo-inspired blazer by Chloé paired with straight leg denim jeans, a white top by Ralph Lauren, and matching leather sneakers courtesy of the sustainable Spanish brand, Veja. Kate accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace by designer Daniella Draper and delicate gold hoop earrings.www.goodhousekeeping.com