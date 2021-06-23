Kate Middleton Pairs a Salmon Blazer with Jeans and Sneakers for a Museum Visit

Kate Middleton’s style file consists of contrasting aesthetics. She has her quintessential royally opulent ensembles — like her recent crimson Alexander McQueen dress — yet she also wears an abundance of no-fuss, laid-back looks. Her penchant for casual comfort manifests in various ways — ranging from Zara blazers to blue jeans — but most frequently, you’ll find the proof in her footwear. The Duchess of Cambridge has an expansive collection of effortless trainers, with a standout pair being Middleton’s favorite white Veja sneakers. She has now worn the ivory and rose gold shoes twice (as far as the cameras have captured) — once on a trip to Fife, Scotland on May 26, and again on June 22 when visiting London’s Natural History Museum.