Wirex to Take DeFi Mainstream with X-Accounts

Coinspeaker
 10 days ago
News of this partnership comes as Fireblocks is dealing with a lawsuit filed by a client who claims to have lost their access to over $70M worth of Ethereum. Payments platform Wirex has plans of taking decentralized finance (DeFi) mainstream. The platform, which supports crypto, announced on Wednesday that it is launching a service that will enable users to earn as much as 10% and 16% interest of crypto and fiat holdings respectively. The service, called X-Accounts, is a collaborative effort with custody, transfer and settlement platform Fireblocks. Other involved in the project with Wirex are fellow DeFi proponents Aave, Uniswap, MakerDAO and 1inch.

Coinspeaker

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

