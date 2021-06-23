Wirex to Take DeFi Mainstream with X-Accounts

News of this partnership comes as Fireblocks is dealing with a lawsuit filed by a client who claims to have lost their access to over $70M worth of Ethereum. Payments platform Wirex has plans of taking decentralized finance (DeFi) mainstream. The platform, which supports crypto, announced on Wednesday that it is launching a service that will enable users to earn as much as 10% and 16% interest of crypto and fiat holdings respectively. The service, called X-Accounts, is a collaborative effort with custody, transfer and settlement platform Fireblocks. Other involved in the project with Wirex are fellow DeFi proponents Aave, Uniswap, MakerDAO and 1inch.