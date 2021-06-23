Cancel
Business

Bumble closes offices for a week to allow staff to recover from ‘burnout’

By Jed Leather
 10 days ago
Bumble has closed all its offices this week to battle workplace stress.

Its 700 staff worldwide have been told to log off and focus on themselves.

The initiative comes from founder Whitney Wolfe Herd who, one executive revealed on Twitter, had ‘correctly intuited our collective burnout’.

It’s been a busy year for the dating app where women are in charge of making the first move, with Ms Wolfe Herd becoming the youngest woman, at 31, to take a company public in the US, while the pandemic has seen a surge in users.

#Burnout
