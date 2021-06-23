NJ Interstates are Worse than You Think — and May Need to be Rebuilt, Study Finds

Graphical Abstract A schematic diagram summarizing the lack of clear evidence for sodiumrestriction. A very low sodium intake (<2.3 g/day, 100 mmol, 5.8 g/day of salt) has been recommended for the entire population by some guidelines.[1,2] But how robust is this recommendation? This advice is based on the premise that reductions in sodium intake, irrespective of the current levels, will lower blood pressure. Further, it assumes that extreme lowering of sodium will be beneficial and have no harmful effects. Reducing blood pressure, in turn, should reduce cardiovascular disease and deaths. Unfortunately, definitive evidence including that from randomized controlled trials achieving sustained low sodium intake in free-living individuals is not available, nor has any study shown a clear reduction in clinical outcomes from reducing sodium intake. Meanwhile, more than a dozen recent epidemiological studies done by many separate investigators, using different methods to measure sodium, and in different populations have shown that low sodium intake (in the range currently recommended) compared with moderate (average) intake is not associated with lower risk of cardiovascular events and mortality, and may even be associated with an increased risk.[3] Of these studies, the largest and the most diverse was the PURE study, which spanned five continents and 70 centres from 21 countries and involved 102 000 individuals followed for a mean of 9 years. This study showed that a moderate intake (3–5 g/day) of sodium was optimal,[4–7] with lower and higher intakes being associated with higher mortality and cardiovascular disease. The PURE study provided a unique opportunity to employ two approaches to analyses—first the conventional one where sodium intake in individuals was correlated with blood pressure (which they did) and also with events during follow-up. The second approach was to determine the association of community-level mean sodium intake with mean rates of mortality and cardiovascular disease in 667 communities, given that the study enrolled individuals from the general population from a large sample of communities in different countries, and recorded standardized and detailed data on exposure, confounders, and outcomes, permitting both individual- and group-level analyses.[4–7] This second approach overcomes the concerns about lack of precision of sodium measurements in individuals, as the mean value of sodium intake or risk of events in a community is more stable than the value in an individual. Both approaches reached similar conclusions, thereby excluding the possibility that measurement errors in sodium intake or biases may have led to incorrect conclusions.