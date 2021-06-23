Cancel
The White House announces new steps to try to curb surging gun violence

By Alana Wise/NPR
WITF
WITF
 11 days ago
The Department of Justice has also issued model legislation from which states can craft their own so-called red-flag laws to temporarily remove guns from certain people. (Washington) — With cities across the country witnessing spikes in violent crime, the White House on Wednesday announced a new plan to tackle gun violence, building on President Biden’s vow to make it his priority to curb America’s gun violence epidemic.

