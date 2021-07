The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Carissa Rosario, Claudia Sampedro, Iesha Marie Crespo and Jessica Hinton against BW Lehigh Associates LLC, Best Western International Inc. and James J. Dicara on June 29: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15222666.), Filed By Carissa Rosario, Jessica Hinton, Iesha Marie Crespo, Claudia Sampedro. (attachments: # 1 Designation Form Designation, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Cover, # 3 Exhibit A-D)(weinstein, Hillary)'.