Sheryl Boldt: How would God describe you?
How would your friends or your boss describe you? Would your spouse, roommate or sibling describe you any differently?. If you know you haven’t been “living right,” you may feel nervous at the thought of what they might say. Perhaps their answers to these questions would be sobering. Maybe even embarrassingly revealing. I hope thinking about these questions will motivate us to do whatever it takes to become a person worthy of honorable words.www.thewakullanews.com