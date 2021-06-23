Cancel
AT&T, WarnerMedia Sell Playdemic Mobile Game Studio To Electronic Arts For $1.4 Billion

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T and WarnerMedia are selling Playdemic, the mobile games studio behind Golf Clash, to Electronic Arts for $1.4 billion in cash. It’s the latest in a stream of deals to come from the AT&T and Warner fold — culminating in last’s month’s news that the giant telco is divesting all of WarnerMedia after just three years. The film and TV powerhouse will merge with Discovery in a $43-billion deal to create a separate standalone media and entertainment company. That deal is expected to close sometime mid-next year.

