Switzerland’s PostFinance to Protect 3 Million Debit Cards with FICO Falcon Platform, an AI based Protection Solution
PostFinance, the financial services division of Swiss Post, says it will be using the Falcon Platform to address suspicious activities that may take place on clients’ accounts, which may include certain activities that could be associated with scams. It’s worth noting that there’s been a significant increase in online scams following the COVID-19 outbreak, because many more people are conducting transactions and interacting via all-digital platforms.www.crowdfundinsider.com