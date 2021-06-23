Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Switzerland’s PostFinance to Protect 3 Million Debit Cards with FICO Falcon Platform, an AI based Protection Solution

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostFinance, the financial services division of Swiss Post, says it will be using the Falcon Platform to address suspicious activities that may take place on clients’ accounts, which may include certain activities that could be associated with scams. It’s worth noting that there’s been a significant increase in online scams following the COVID-19 outbreak, because many more people are conducting transactions and interacting via all-digital platforms.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Cards#Postfinance#Postfinance#Ai#Protection Solution#Swiss Post#The Falcon Platform#Mastercard#The Fico Falcon Platform#Intelligence Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Businessthepaypers.com

Bigbank teams with Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

Estonia-based Bigbank has selected European payment services provider Nets to provide issuer processing and digital services, including virtual cards and mobile payment capabilities. As a licensed credit institution, Bigbank delivers financial services to European private and corporate customers with a focus on loans, corporate loans and term deposits in Estonia,...
Softwarethepaypers.com

Mastercard selects Fime to test solutions for quantum computing

Mastercard has employed the services of US-based fintech Fime to test solutions in line with the Mastercard’s Enhanced Contactless specifications. The Ecos specifications look to future-proof contactless solutions against new technologies such as quantum computing. Fime offers consulting tools and testing expertise to device manufacturers, acquirers, and merchants to enable fast, secure, and effortless contactless payments.
Technologythepaypers.com

Shopify announces more third-party payment methods

Shopify has revealed its new Payments Platform. According to Ecommerce News Europe, the solution integrates third-party payment gateways into Shopify Checkout, so merchants can add them as payment options for their customers. The payment gateways can be created as Shopify apps. The Payments Platform was revealed by Shopify during it...
Softwareaithority.com

AI-Powered Recruiting Startup TopFunnel Announces Acquisition of Referral-Based Company Teamable to Offer End-to-End Sourcing Platform

TopFunnel, the AI-powered recruiting startup that high-growth companies use to scale, announced the acquisition of Teamable to supercharge referral-based recruiting. Teamable is the employee referral platform that transforms social networks into high-performance talent pools. “We’ve long admired what Teamable has made possible for employee-based recruiting. And in talking with the...
Worldthepaypers.com

BigPay enters digital banking space in Malaysia

BigPay has officially submitted its application for a digital banking licence to Bank Negara Malaysia, according to fintechnews.my. BigPay’s consortium include Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), Ikhlas Capital, and a foreign conglomerate with fintech expertise. They said in a statement that each of the consortium partners is contributing something unique for the success of BigPay Bank. In addition to the consortium partners, BigPay is part of the airasia Group and has access to a broad ecosystem that includes ecommerce merchants and consumers, insurance, and telecoms.
Credits & LoansRegister Citizen

Century Business Solutions Partners With Innormax LLC to Deliver Credit Card Processing Within SAP Business One

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Innormax LLC, a consulting company that helps businesses succeed through ERP best practices, to allow credit card processing directly within SAP Business One. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for...
Marketscryptopotato.com

How Decentralized Cross-Chain Solutions May Boost Blockchain’s Acceptance

It has been over 10 years since Bitcoin reached the open world and advanced blockchain further. So far, the technology has reached mainstream users and many businesses and government officials have already considered the benefits of using it in a long list of industries ranging from agriculture and real estate to healthcare and voting.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

European P2P Lending Platform Mintos Releases Updated Risk Scores

As noted by the Mintos team, this most recent update is based on key developments and data analyzed during Q1 2021. Mintos writes in a blog post that if you are new to the platform or you want a more comprehensive overview of historic changes of the Mintos Risk Score, then you may access their spreadsheets – which contains the breakdown of quarterly information (via the Updates page).
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

OneFor Launches Pan-European Payments & Transfers Platform: Promises Cheaper, Faster, Safer Solution

OneFor, a Germany-based Fintech that is looking to disrupt incumbents in the payments and transfer sector, has announced the launch of its “borderless” service. OneFor promises to offer customers, cheaper, faster, and safer payments and transfers across Europe. According to a release, OneFor facilitates transfers taking just one second and a 70% lower cost to users.
Businessfinextra.com

Bank-backed identity app itsme raises €24.7 million

Itsme, the digital identity app owned by a consortium of Belgian banks and telcos has received a €24.7 million capital injection and welcomed Federal Holding and Investment Company as a new shareholder. The government investment fund is investing €14.5 million for a 20% stake in the venture.. Six other shareholders...
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Lithuania’s Borderless SME Financing Platform Debitum Explains how Merchant Cash Advances Help Businesses

The team at Lithuania-based financing platform Debitum notes that raising funds for SMEs can be quite a challenging and stressful experience. Until only recently, the choice had been between the different types of loans provided mainly by traditional banking institutions, which involve tedious application processes and many anxious days of waiting for a response, Debitum noted in their latest blog post.
Personal Financefinextra.com

PayPal exports Zettle POS system to the US

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the launch of PayPal Zettle in the U.S., a digital point-of-sale solution that enables small businesses to seamlessly sell across in-person and online channels. The launch comes at a time when there has been a historic shift in consumer behavior towards digital and...
Financial Reportscrowdfundinsider.com

European P2P Lending Platform Bondora Reports 2021 Return Rates Zooming Past Targets

The team at European P2P lender Bondora reports that 2021 return rates have been zooming past their targets. As noted by Bondora in a blog post dated June 28, 2021, investment returns on platform originations showed “signs of positive growth” during the month of May 2021. The company also noted that the “return rate for 2021 was higher this month than in April” and this may be considered “a great sign for investors as we move into the summer months.”
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Data sharing API platform Codat gets 40 mln

Codat, a UK-based API platform that provides financial data sharing and related solutions to small businesses, has closed a USD 40 million round led by Tiger Global. In 2020, the company raised USD 10 million in a Series A; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail, according to TechCrunch. The startup told the online publication that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Experts Weigh In on Scotland Yard $158M Bitcoin Seizure

In late June, Scotland Yard seized more than $158 million in Bitcoin as part of a money-laundering investigation. London’s Metropolitan Police said that total was more than double the amount of cash seized in all of 2020 and is the biggest crypto take in UK history. Such seizures will likely...